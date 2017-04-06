The Queen Reigns! How Sandra Diaz-Twine Is Still 'Playing' Survivor — Even After Her Elimination

The Queen has been ejected from her throne — but leave it to two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine to manage to find a way to keep herself in the game even after she faced her first elimination ever across three seasons.

Diaz-Twine spoke to PEOPLE Thursday after viewers saw her torch snuffed by host Jeff Probst after a career total of 94 days. But what did she leave behind the could really screw up at least one other player’s game?

Diaz-Twine reveals that, before one of the initial tribe swaps, she created a counterfeit immunity idol (yes, the very trick Debbie Wanner would be given the option to pull when she was sent to Exile on Wednesday’s show).

“I made this fake idol, but I have to tell you that it’s probably the best fake idol in all the seasons of Survivor,” she tells PEOPLE, “but I was busted with it!”

She continues, “I put it in my bra, and I started looking for the real idol, and probably an hour later or so, Caleb [Reynolds] says, ‘Either she’s got four nipples or she’s got an idol in her bra.’ And I freakin’ panicked.”

The move immediately left her competitors both confused and paranoid as they wondered what could possibly be the legendary Survivor mastermind’s endgame — or, as she puts it, they asked, “Who are you targeting?!” What had started as a clever ruse “was now my demise,” she remembers thinking. “My days were numbered with this idol.”

Sensing a tribe swap was imminent, she surrendered the fake idol to tribemate Troyzan Robertson. They parted ways, with Robertson heading to a brand-new tribe by himself and soon finding an authentic idol.

“So now he has the fake idol, he has another, real idol, and he has the clue. A clue by itself is very powerful and dangerous because people will start turning,” she says. “So who knows what will happen with this fake idol, but I hope it surfaces somehow. If it didn’t benefit me to have it, I hope it benefits Troy to have it.”

With 23 days to go, there’s still plenty of time to see if the Queen will break any more hearts — or help Probst snuff out any more flames. Suffice it to say: The Queen is still very much here.

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.