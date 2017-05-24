Survivor Sneak Peek: Cirie Fields Faces Sarah Lacina's Wrath for Tribal Council Betrayal

Hell hath no fury like a castaway scorned.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s Survivor: Game Changers finale, Sarah Lacina goes off on presumed ally Cirie Fields for a fumbled attempt to oust Lacina last week by using the very voting advantage Lacina had given to Fields for safe-keeping. The catch? It was non-transferrable. (Busted!)

“That was my advantage to use,” she says to Fields just moments after the twisty tribal council. “We need to talk about this stuff if we’re in an alliance. Because I wanted to use that another time, and now I can’t because of you.”

But Lacina got her very unexpected — and instant — revenge by taking out Fields’ pal Michaela Bradshaw.

“I felt betrayed by Cirie at tribal council for targeting my Steal a Vote [Advantage], so I targeted Michaela because Michaela is Cirie’s right-hand man,” she explains in an interview. “But now I don’t know who I can trust. Fortunately, I still have the Legacy Advantage, which can be played at [the final] six, so I know I’m safe.”

But could Lacina’s safety signal the end for Fields?

“I’m in a lot of trouble right now,” she admits. “Sarah is really pissed and thinks I’m trying to pull the okey-doke on her. It kind of felt like, ‘Whoa! I’m trying to do you a favor.’ But, as the saying goes, ‘No good deed goes unpunished.’ ”

The Survivor: Game Changers finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.