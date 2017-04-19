At least half of the castaways on Survivor: Game Changers are still reeling from last week’s devastating tribal council, when soon-to-be-ousted contestant Jeff Varner outed his tribemate and friend Zeke Smith as transgender, but this week sees even more upheaval in Fiji.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the first moments after the final merge, when the remaining competitors abandon their Mana and Nuku buffs to form a new super tribe called Maku Maku where they will scrap and scheme to make it to day 39.

Fans might have to wait until the new episode’s opener to see how Smith moves past the incredibly personal bombshell dropped on him, but he looks to be in good spirits the next day in this clip as he smiles and hugs fellow Survivor Cirie Fields as pal Tai Trang announces that the 13 remaining castaways are “one happy family now!”

Meanwhile, another pair of players also need to make amends. Debbie Wanner apologizes for blowing up at Mana tribemate Brad Culpepper just before she was sent into Exile and transplanted into the Nuku tribe.

“I was really sorry I yelled at you and I snapped,” she admits while hugging Culpepper. “You know, you just get really hungry, you just get really stressed, you just get tired.”

He assures her, “I’m on your side.”

But in a confessional interview, it’s clear the duo’s kiss-and-make-up may not be totally built to last when Debbie reveals her apology was primarily strategic: “I wanted to make sure that me and Brad were as solid as we could be in a game of deception and intrigue.”

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.