Survivor: Game Changers Sneak Peek: A Tribe Swap Already?!

True to the spirit of season 34’s theme, the Survivor game is changing faster than ever.

In an exclusive sneak peek first aired on PEOPLE Now, the castaways are thrown into confusion even more swiftly than normal on Wednesday’s episode when they’re informed by host Jeff Probst that there’s already going to be a tribe swap just days into their time in Fiji.

But these wouldn’t be Game Changers if they weren’t ready to adapt to any circumstance.

Two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine — who emerged dominant at the end of both Pearl Islands and Heroes vs. Villains — says in a confessional interview: “I was leading the sheep to slaughter so I am in a good spot with Mana [tribe], but now there’s a swap, and I hope I’m on the right side with the strongest people.”

So where will the chips (or the tribal buffs, as it were) fall? Find out when Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.