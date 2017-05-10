The Game Changers Are Having a Ball at Survivor's Latest Immunity Challenge

When in doubt, we can always count on Survivor to bring out the big balls.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s episode of Game Changers, the castaways vie for all-important immunity by standing on a narrow balance beam while holding a buoy between two handles. The slightest bobble or trip-up means immunity for that player is off the table.

Host Jeff Probst‘s signature — and hilariously obnoxious — running commentary is sure to be a doozy on this challenge, which is likely to see a domino effect once the first player stumbles.

As the castaways get closer to day 39, with nine people left on the Maku Make super tribe, that means scoring the immunity necklace before a vote is increasingly critical.

Find out who’s sporting a new accessory at the next tribal council when Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.