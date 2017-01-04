Survivor: Gabon's Dan Kay Dead at 40

Dan Kay, a former contestant on Survivor: Gabon, died unexpectedly on Dec. 31, according to an obituary from the Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory. He was 40.

Kay, an attorney from Brookline, New Hampshire, was born in 1976. He earned a bachelor’s degree from UMass-Amherst and, later, a law degree from Syracuse University.

His obituary also notes that his “desire to be challenged and his quest for adventure lead to his participation on the reality show, Survivor.”

He was the eighth person voted out of Survivor: Gabon, which aired in the fall of 2008. During the show, he described himself as an “athletic kid growing up.” His obituary describes his hobbies as “running, skiing, listening to music, and attending Crossway Christian Church.”

Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst tweeted his condolences on Tuesday after news of Kay’s death broke.

I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family. — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) January 4, 2017

Kay is survived by his two young children, Reese Elizabeth and Jackson “Jax” Russell-Reid, as well as his girlfriend, Jennifer DePietro, mother, Jean-Ann, and sister, Andrea.