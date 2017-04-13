Survivor Fans React to Zeke Smith Being Outed as Transgender: 'Horrifying & Moving & Beautiful All in One'

After Wednesday’s shocking and emotional episode of Survivor, fans of the hit show took social media by storm to react to Zeke Smith being outed as transgender by fellow contestant Jeff Varner.

Fans were outraged by Varner’s decision, but praised Smith for the way he handled the situation, calling him a “shining star of a human being.”

“Zeke is the strongest Survivor I’ve ever seen,” wrote one fan. “That tribal was horrifying & moving & beautiful all in one.”

Another fan said the episode was “painful yet beautiful” and left them “speechless.”

“Love is so important! Acceptance of everyone is important.”

Zeke is the strongest Survivor I've ever seen. That tribal was horrifying & moving & beautiful all in one #SurvivorGameChangers — c b (@bobiakattack) April 13, 2017

Complete and utter shock. @zekerchief you responded so well. I don't know if I could have been that strong. #SurvivorGameChangers — Ashe King (@gamingurl42) April 13, 2017

#SurvivorGameChangers I'm speechless 😶 This episode was painful yet beautiful! Love is so important! Acceptance of everyone is important💖🌈 — 👯Danceypants⚡️ (@Pinkdiscoball77) April 13, 2017

The ugliest part of humanity followed by the most beautiful part. Well done Zeke #SurvivorGameChangers — Allison Thompson (@WayToGoMom) April 13, 2017

Of course, a large majority of tweets were aimed at Varner.

Pepsi: Uh-oh.

United: We're the worst.

Sean Spicer: I got this.

Jeff Varner: The week isn't over, y'all.#SurvivorGameChangers — K.A. Coleman (@KA_Coleman) April 13, 2017

Umm, the outing of Zeke on Survivor was rough to watch. That wasn't strategic, that was mean. #SurvivorGameChangers — Garrett (@GarrettzGotIt) April 13, 2017

That was the lowest thing I have seen on #survivor. Speechless. I knew this was coming but my heart still sunk. #SurvivorGameChangers — Nissy Dos (@Nisa911) April 13, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: PEN’s Survivor Fan Forum Reacts to Zeke Smith Being Outed as Transgender

On Wednesday’s episode, Varner, 50, outed Smith, 29, during a tribal council in an attempt to paint the Brooklyn-based asset manager as “deceitful” and therefore worthy of being voted out. The move backfired entirely: Varner’s tribemates quickly admonished him for his actions, and he was ousted by the tribe.

Smith told PEOPLE he was “shell-shocked” by Varner’s decision and struggles with forgiving him.

“I think he hoped others would believe that trans people are dangerous and fraudulent,” he said. “That reasoning is infinitely worse than him outing me because it’s the same one used to discriminate against, attack and murder trans people. What’s great is that nobody bought it.”

“It’s important people see he lost that fight,” he added. “The message should be clear that hate will always lose.”

Varner took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to issue a lengthy apology.

“I offer my deepest, most heart-felt apologies to Zeke Smith, his friends and life allies, his family and to all those who my mistake hurt and offended,” he wrote. “I recklessly revealed something I mistakenly believed everyone already knew. I was wrong and make no excuses for it. I own responsibility in what is the worst decision of my life.”

Survivor airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.