Aubry Laments 'Queen' Sandra's Survivor Power Play: 'I Need to Learn a Thing or Two from Her'

Bow down to the “Queen.”

Aubry Bracco has finally accepted that Sandra Diaz-Twine is a force to be reckoned with after J. T. Thomas’ surprise elimination in last week’s Survivor: Game Changers episode.

In a PEOPLE Now exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode, Aubry returns to camp totally shocked that Sandra turned the tables, securing Jeff Varner’s vote against J.T. rather than Michaela Bradshaw.

“You guys came to play. I’m impressed,” she remarks. “I really am.”

Aubry admits that she feels like she can’t form an alliance with the power players in her tribe, lamenting, “I’m constantly on the bottom and I feel like I’ve been trying really hard to build relationships with those people, but then it all blows up in my face.”

“Clearly, Sandra is running the show and I feel like she’s cutting my legs out from under me like a slow death and that was one hell of a play,” she says. “She is the queen of this game and I need to learn a thing or two from her.”

Finally, others are buying into the title Sandra has given herself – and rightfully so: the cunning contestant has previously won the show twice before.

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.