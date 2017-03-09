She's Baaack! Survivor's Andrea Boehlke on the Best — and Worst — Part of Being on the Reality Competition

Third time’s a charm? Maybe — or maybe not!

Stunning, self-described “farm girl” (and host of PEOPLE Now!) Andrea Boehlke is making a return on Survivor: Game Changers.

So what can she tell us about the new season? Turns out, not much — but she did confess that doing the show can be tough on a softie like herself.

“It really is such a cutthroat game,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s very hard for emotional people, which I am, because I keep going in thinking these are my real life friends. You’re hanging out 24/7, so you become fast friends and start to really trust them. I have to remind myself to be cutthroat, because I’m not like that at all in real life.”

Boehlke — who grew up on a 2,000-acre farm in Wisconsin, where she showed animals at the fair to pay for college — says she never expected to land on the show in the first place.

“My parents were huge fans of the show and made audition tapes for themselves a long time ago — back when you had to mail the tapes in,” she says. “They said I should do it too, so I did. But you never expect anyone will even look at the tape, let alone call you in for an audition.”

As for the worst part about doing Survivor, other than the backstabbing? “Food. You miss food the entire time,” she says. “You dream about it. I thought about pancakes and peanut butter the whole time.”

But now Boehlke is back (no spoilers!) in New York at her day job as the host of PEOPLE’s daily news show, PEOPLE Now, interviewing celebrities and other extraordinary people features in the magazine. “The best part of this job is getting to talk to people I admire or watch on TV,” she says of her hosting gig. “But waking up early everyday is the hardest part. I am so not a morning person!”

Survivor: Game Changers premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.