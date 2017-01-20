Survivor's Alicia Rosa Is Married — See the Photos from Her Cancun Wedding!

It was a Cancun wedding for Survivor: One World contestant Alicia Rosa.

The reality star, who finished fifth on the long-running show in 2012, tied the knot with attorney Mark Waller on Saturday at the Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort in Cancun.

Several of Rosa’s fellow Survivors attended the ceremony, including Nina Acosta, Matt Quinlan and winners Kim Spradlin Wolfe and Aras Baskauskas.

While the ceremony and the reception went without a hitch, Rosa, 30, did have some trouble finding the perfect dress. After a bridal shop twice failed to deliver the gown she had ordered, Rosa found herself without anything to wear. Two weeks before the wedding, she found the dress on a clearance rack at Bowties Bridal in Las Vegas.

Rosa works as a pharmaceutical rep, but has previously worked as a stylist and makeup artist. She altered the dress by ripping out the lining and slip to give it a tattoo lace feel. She complimented it with a cape veil.

The reception featured a red velvet cake with cream cheese filling, covered with white fondant. “People don’t always eat cake [at weddings],” Rosa says. “But if you keep it simple, they will — and they sure did at the wedding!”

Kim Spradlin Wolfe, who won Survivor: One World, tells PEOPLE that the wedding perfectly matched Rosa’s personality. “Alicia is a big fashion girl, and her wedding weekend attire did not disappoint,” she says. “She looked stunning as usual.”

Adds Rosa: “As a little girl, I dreamed of this day to come. Marrying Mark, surrounded by my closest friends and family, has fulfilled that little girl’s dream!”

And while Rosa was known for her outspoken ways on the reality show, Wolfe says that the wedding was surprisingly touching.

“If you watched our season of Survivor, you may remember Alicia as a villain, but nothing could be further from the truth,” Wolfe says. “There wasn’t a dry eye on the beach as she and Mark exchanged vows. It is so evident how much they adore and cherish each other.”