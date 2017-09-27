TV
Erinn Hayes' Sudden Departure from Kevin Can Wait, Plus More Surprising TV Show Exits We're Still Coming to Terms With
Insert “thinking face” emoji here
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
ERINN HAYES, KEVIN CAN WAIT
With the news that Kevin Can Wait was adding Kevin James' former King of Queens costar Leah Remini and killing off the titular character's wife Donna Gable, played by Erinn Hayes, fans of the show were eager to find out how Donna would be written out — and they were disappointed. Donna's departure was mentioned in 20 seconds in the September 2017 season premiere with no further explanation or insight into her demise, only that it had been over a year since she died. "Wow," wrote one Twitter user. "Really. #KevinCanWait just casually mentions his wife 'died over a year ago.' Just to bring Leah Remini back. Sad and distasteful."
CHARLIE SHEEN, TWO AND A HALF MEN
In March 2011, Two and a Half Men producer Chuck Lorre dismissed the sitcom star due to his increasingly erratic behavior. Sheen's character, Charlie Harper, was killed off the show after he fell off a Metro platform in Paris and exploded "like a balloon full of meat." Though Sheen still seems to bear ill will toward Lorre, he admitted in 2016 that he feels bad about the events leading up to his firing from the hit show. "I regret ruining Two and a Half Men," he told Today.
KATHERINE HEIGL, GREY'S ANATOMY
One year after winning an Emmy in 2007 for her portrayal of Dr. Izzie Stevens in Grey's Anatomy, Heigl took it upon herself to remove her name for Emmys consideration in 2008. "I didn't feel good about my performance and there was a part of me that thought, because I had won the year before, that I needed juicy, dramatic, emotional material," the star recounted during an interview with Howard Stern. The move created tension between the actress and show-runner Shonda Rhimes. "On some level, it stung and on some level I was not surprised," Rhimes told Oprah Winfrey. "When people show you who they are, believe them."
In 2010, Heigl left the show, with her character moving outside of Seattle after recovering from a brain cancer diagnosis.
PATRICK DEMPSEY, GREY'S ANATOMY
It seems there's no shortage of behind-the-scenes drama on the set of Grey's Anatomy — but Dempsey's departure from the show after 11 seasons of playing Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd was a mutual decision made by the actor and Rhimes. "It was clear we were both ready. But we kept it very quiet," he told PEOPLE. With no table reads, the actor said no one knew how his character would perish — the world-renowned brain surgeon died after doctors failed to properly diagnose the extent of his injuries. "I knew he was going to be gone, but I didn't know how she was going to handle it. Shonda just said, I'm going to do it in a really good way and she did her thing."
SHANNEN DOHERTY, CHARMED
Talk about a dramatic exit! Doherty's Prue Halliwell was blasted through a wall by a demon, leading to the character's demise in 2011. The end of Doherty's Charmed reign was prompted by on-set tension, as she revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work," she said.
ISAAC HAYES, SOUTH PARK
It all began when South Park aired its season 9 episode "Trapped in the Closet," a satirical take on Scientology, which Hayes — who voiced the character of Chef — didn't take lightly considering he was a Scientologist himself. This caused tension between him and the show's creators and led Hayes to release a statement saying he was quitting the show months after the episode aired. But, according to Hayes' son Isaac Hayes III, the situation was more complicated than that.
"At the time, everybody around my father was involved in Scientology — his assistants, the core group of people," said Hayes III, sharing that his father had lost the ability to speak after having a stroke in January 2006. "So someone quit South Park on Isaac Hayes' behalf. We don't know who."
As for Chef's destiny? The beloved character was subjected to impalement by a tree branch.
TJ MILLER, SILICON VALLEY
When news broke in May 2017 that the Silicon Valley star would not be returning to the hit HBO comedy for a fifth season, many fans were left wondering why Miller would walk away from the show that helped make him a star. But, it turns out, the decision for Miller was easy, and primarily motivated by one thing: he thought it would be funny. "It was a joke. Leaving was a joke that I thought would be a good joke," Miller told The Hollywood Reporter. "It seemed like a funny trick to play on everyone. It's just like, what if Kramer [Michael Richards] left in the middle of Seinfeld's height? … What if that was the end of this character? I just thought that would be really fascinating." (We'll find out how the show deals with his departure when the next season premieres.)
LALAINE, LIZZIE MCGUIRE
On the Disney Channel series, the actress played the titular character's BFF, Miranda Sanchez, but was notably absent from the final episodes of the hit show as well as its subsequent film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, with the show's characters sharing that Miranda was either on a family trip or on vacation. The reason for Lalaine's departure? The actress was focusing on launching a music career.
CODY CHRISTIAN, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS
Christian played Mike Montgomery, the younger brother of Aria (Lucy Hale) in the Freeform series, before turning his sights to a recurring role in MTV's Teen Wolf, which explained his absence (and lack of mention) from the sixth season of Pretty Little Liars.
CHRISTOPHER ABBOTT, GIRLS
After two seasons on the HBO show, Abbott, who played Marnie Michael's (Allison Williams) adoring on-again, off-again boyfriend Charlie, made the decision to leave the show due to creative differences."The world that Lena [Dunham] wrote was very real, especially in New York," he told the New York Times in 2015. "But it wasn't as relatable for me on a personal level. It's not that I only like to play roles I know to a T, but there's something satisfying about playing parts where you really relate to the characters." The move surprised fans, who had witnessed an emotional reconciliation between Marnie and Charlie at the end of season 2, only to have their coupling suddenly unravel again by the start of season 3, ahead of his disappearance. Abbott did make another appearance on the show, however — spending one last night with his ex-girlfriend in the final season.
CHRISTOPHER MELONI, LAW & ORDER: SVU
Meloni, who played Detective Elliot Stabler in the drama, has no regrets about leaving the show in its 12th season. As for what prompted his decision? "When negotiations broke down," Meloni, who would go on to star in Snatched, told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen. Meloni's character retired after taking a mandatory leave after shooting a girl in order to stop her from shooting up the squad room.
MOIRA KELLY, THE WEST WING
It only took one season for Kelly's Mandy Hampton to be removed from The West Wing cast of characters — with no explanation or mention in the show's sophomore season. "Moira Kelly didn't have to audition; she was offered Mandy [Hampton, political consultant]," The West Wing producer Aaron Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. "Moira was a joy to work with, a total pro who understood as time went on that for whatever reasons — and those reasons had nothing to do with her considerable talent — it just wasn't working."
