Erinn Hayes' Sudden Departure from Kevin Can Wait, Plus More Surprising TV Show Exits We're Still Coming to Terms With

KATHERINE HEIGL, GREY'S ANATOMY

One year after winning an Emmy in 2007 for her portrayal of Dr. Izzie Stevens in Grey's Anatomy, Heigl took it upon herself to remove her name for Emmys consideration in 2008. "I didn't feel good about my performance and there was a part of me that thought, because I had won the year before, that I needed juicy, dramatic, emotional material," the star recounted during an interview with Howard Stern. The move created tension between the actress and show-runner Shonda Rhimes. "On some level, it stung and on some level I was not surprised," Rhimes told Oprah Winfrey. "When people show you who they are, believe them."

In 2010, Heigl left the show, with her character moving outside of Seattle after recovering from a brain cancer diagnosis.