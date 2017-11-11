Supergirl and Flash Producer Suspended After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment

Warner Bros. has launched an investigation of Andrew Kreisberg, executive producer on Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and suspended him, EW has confirmed, after multiple allegations against him.

Per Variety, 15 women and four men have come forward to describe sexual harassment and other physical misconduct by Kreisberg over a period of years. Accusing him of creating a “toxic” environment, sources who spoke to the publication claim the producer frequently touched people without permission, consistently made sexual comments about women’s appearances, would put staffers, especially women, in uncomfortable situations, and made unwanted sexual advances, among other complaints.

“We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement. “We have suspended Mr. Kreisberg and are conducting an internal investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions.”

According to Variety, none of the 19 accusers wanted to be named for fear of retaliation, as many of the women are former or current employees.

Berlanti Productions, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter’s production company behind the shows, also issued a statement Friday night: “We were recently made aware of some deeply troubling allegations regarding one of our showrunners. We have been encouraging and fully cooperating with the investigation into this by Warner Bros. There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our cast, crew, writers, producers and any staff. We do not tolerate harassment and are committed to doing everything we can to make an environment that’s safe to work in and safe to speak up about if it isn’t.”

Kreisberg strongly denies the allegations, according to Variety. “I have made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized. Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek,” he told the publication. “I have proudly mentored both male and female colleagues for many years. But never in what I believe to be an unwanted way and certainly never in a sexual way.” Throughout Variety‘s piece — read it here — he also denies individual accusations.

EW has reached out to Kreisberg for further comment.

While Kreisberg is an E.P. on all four of the current CW superhero shows, he’s most involved with The Flash and Supergirl. Both shows already have other co-showrunners in place: Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner on Supergirl and Todd Helbing on The Flash. EW has reached out to Warner Bros. for further details on how the shows will be affected by Kreisberg’s suspension.

—Additional reporting by Natalie Abrams