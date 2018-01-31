Watch All the 2018 Super Bowl Commercials So Far

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII come Sunday, but the pricey ads are already makes the rounds online – which is perfect, considering you’re going to need a few bathroom and snack breaks during football’s biggest night (and it’s not like you’re going to miss Justin Timberlake’s halftime show).

Tons of celebrities, from Chris Pratt to Morgan Freeman, will be making appearances during this year’s ad breaks, as well as a few surprises that are being kept under wraps until the game. Here are all the commercials and teasers you can already watch.

After receiving the call to be spokesperson for the beer brand, Chris Pratt trains both his body and mind for the role of a lifetime — or so he thinks.

Michelob ULTRA will also air a second spot during the Super Bowl featuring — in addition to Pratt — pro golfer Brooks Koepka, pro surfer Kelly Slater and 2017 NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan.

Careful what you wish for! When the red M&M finds a lucky penny on the ground and wishes he was a human to avoid getting eaten, he’s transformed into none other than Danny DeVito.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor revealed what it really took to transform into the candy brand’s popular character.

“Becoming Red was something really natural for me because I kind of look a little bit like him. Actually I’m in better shape than Red, but don’t tell him — he’s a little bit paunchy,” joked the actor. “But listen, we worked that out. I put on a couple, I ate a couple good dinners, got a little bit chunky. I was looking like a good Red.”

Doritos and Mountain Dew are each known for their memorable Super Bowl commercials, but this year they’re joining forces — and recruiting two of the biggest actors in the business to help them out.

In a 15-second teaser for the ad, Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman appear to face off for their respective team. The Game of Thrones star — backed by Busta Rhymes — reps Doritos Blaze, a hot and spicy spin on the chip, while Freeman and Missy Elliott stand up for Mountain Dew Ice, the brand’s new lemon-lime flavored soda.

Martha Stewart faces off with the fast food chain’s smiley mascot in what the brand is calling the “ultimate battle of the sandwiches” — and this war is going straight to Twitter.

A representative for Jack in the Box tells PEOPLE that the two will actually battle it out on social media leading up to the Super Bowl, so you may want to hit follow on both accounts here and here to see how it unfolds.

Longtime PETA supporter James Cromwell portrays a priest hearing the confession of a meat marketer who boasts that he invented the term “humane meat” — which may have you thinking twice about snacking on chicken wings during the big game.

The last time PETA submitted a Super Bowl ad was in 2016. It was titled “Last Longer,” and it was deemed too racy by CBS.

A nearly unrecognizable David Schwimmer stars in four 15-second teaser advertisements that drive speculation of what Skittle’s actual multi-million dollar commercial might be on Feb. 4.

The candy will have the most exclusive Super Bowl ad ever, only showing the final footage to one person: a teenager from Canoga Park, USA, named Marcos Menendez.

“The highly exclusive ad will not be leaked to the public, and no, this is not a joke. The ad will be revealed to Marcos on Super Bowl Sunday on Skittles’ Facebook page,” the company revealed. “Menendez’s reaction is the only thing the public will be able to view on Facebook and no one else besides him will ever see the ad, not even Schwimmer.”

You can view the rest of the teasers here.

Pringles’ “WOW”

Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader stars in Pringles’ first-ever Super Bowl ad, showing us that we’ve been eating chips wrong all along. Flavor stacking just changed snacking.

Squarespace’s “Should You Make a Website?”

Keeanu Reeves stars in Squarespace’s 30-second spot, having an internal debate as he rides a motorcycle along a desert highway. Turns out that Arch Motorcycle, the company the actor helped found, used Squarespace to make its first website when the company launched in 2015.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish became a viral sensation after her tale of using Groupon to go on a swamp tour with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith became one of the funniest stories ever told on late night TV. It’s no surprise the company tapped her as their new official spokesperson for their ad geared around supporting local business.

Lexus’ “Long Live The King”

Lexus teamed with Black Panther for a Marvel-themed ad that’s big on action. Hey, if the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport performance sedan is good enough for a superhero, it’ll probably get you to work on time.

Cindy Crawford is recreating her iconic 1992 Pepsi commercial for Super Bowl LII as part of the brand’s 2018 “Pepsi Generations” campaign celebrating all of its pop culture highlights through the decades (from Michael Jackson to Britney Spears!) while featuring its top drinks: Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar.

The new commercial was extra meaningful to the model because it also brought together the generations in her own family — her 18-year-old son Presley Gerber will star alongside her in the spot.

Amazon’s “Did Alexa Lose Her Voice?”

Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos makes a cameo in an ad that asks what would happen if Alexa, everyone’s all-knowing voice sidekick, lost her voice. There’s a plan in place, but Bezos doesn’t look so confident that it’ll work.

“I’m not actually a football fan — I tend to like nerdier things — but Tide just sort of called me and said they have this really fun Super Bowl idea,” Harbour told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘This is kind of amazing.’ I’ve never done anything like this’ – I’ve never partnered with any brands. I think it is a really fun brand for me because I have a certain aesthetic that’s kind of like manly, wild Stranger Things guy, but in my core essence, I’m a bit silly, and I think this campaign kind of spoke to me and has a really fun element to it.

“Terry and I are both big, scary guys, but also like teddy bears,” he said of working with the NFL legend. “I’m a little bit scared by him. I never played football, but I feel like he’s going to tackle me at any moment.

Super Bowl LII airs from Minnesota on Sunday, February 4. Kickoff is at 6:30 ET.