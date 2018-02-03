The Best Celeb Super Bowl Commercial Cameos Ever

It’s almost time for the Super Bowl! Whether you’re rooting for the New England Patriots or Philadelphia Eagles to take home the night’s highest honor to anticipating Justin Timberlake’s powerhouse halftime show performance, every person has their own reason for tuning in. But one thing’s for certain: We’ll all be keeping our eyes glued on the TV for the newest batch of commercials, which are sure to be equal parts hilarious, heart-warming and star-studded.

In honor of the big game, we’re taking a look back at celeb Super Bowl commercials that literally made our lives that much better/funnier/more entertaining.

Kim Kardashian West

The selfie queen poked fun at herself in this satirical 2015 T-Mobile spot. And, yes, this is what gave birth to her iconic “tragic” meme.

Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Pink & Enrique Iglesias

This badass group joined forces in 2004, performing Queen’s “We Will Rock You” in a gladiator-inspired arena for Pepsi. We will never know what we did to deserve such a magical experience.

Justin Bieber & Ozzy Osbourne

Standout line from this 2011 Best Buy commercial: “What’s a Bieber?”

Gal Gadot & Jason Statham

The action stars caused havoc in a classy restaurant for last year’s Wix.com blowout. Gadot packs more fierceness into 30 seconds than we’ll display in our entire lives.

Mindy Kaling & Matt Damon

In this 2015 Nationwide ad, the A Wrinkle in Time star realizes she just might be invisible. Naturally, she uses her new power to try and make out with Matt Damon.

Anna Kendrick

Leave it to Anna Kendrick to sell us on a beer (Newcastle) she admits she doesn’t even drink and to completely ignore the the list of words she can’t say on TV.

Drake

Hard to believe it’s been two years and we still can’t get “Hotline Bling” out of our heads.

Britney Spears

Because has there been a more iconic Pepsi commercial since this masterpiece?

Michael Jackson

A young Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) channeling his inner Michael Jackson in this Pepsi commercial? Yes, please!

Michael Jordan

Taking it back to ’93 when Michael Jordan, a noted fan of McDonald’s, was the king of the basketball court.

Betty White

Fact: We would watch back-to-back Snickers commercials starring Betty White any day.

Melissa McCarthy

The Ghostbusters star worked overtime trying to save the world in the spot for Kia’s Niro.

Scarlett Johansson

Believe it or not, this SodaStream commercial was banned — not due to its sexiness, but due to the four words the actress utters at the end of the clip: “Sorry, Coke and Pepsi.”

Bryan Cranston

This Esurance commercial is a must-watch for all Breaking Bad fans who still refuse to believe Walter White’s fate.

Ashlee & Jessica Simpson

The famous sisters came together to answer an important question in this Pizza Hut commercial: Are buffalo wings made from buffalos with wings?

Tina Fey, Adam Adams, Robert Redford, Magic Johnson, Steve Carell, Viola Davis, Stan Lee, Missy Elliott & Jimmy Kimmel

The all-star cast threw it way back to high school for the Honda CR-V.

Cindy Crawford

The shot of the supermodel legend coolly sipping a Pepsi is still exactly what we think about anytime we drink anything in front of bae.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is a “Celebration Expert” in T-Mobile’s fun end zone celebration-themed commercial, also starring Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens.