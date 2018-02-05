Twitter Jokes That Even the Kid Who Got to Dance with Justin Timberlake Is More into This Is Us

Though Justin Timberlake had several viral moments (including a controversial Prince tribute) during his Super Bowl LII halftime show, one of the most talked-about moments was the selfie kid.

A young boy stole the show when he attempted to take a selfie with Timberlake after the singer joined the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd during his performance of “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

Social media hilariously applauded the unidentified boy on Twitter as he was dubbed one of the viral sensation of this year’s halftime show. And the boy quickly became the subjects of various memes.

Many even compared him to Left Shark, the backup dancer in Katy Perry‘s 2015 Super Bowl XLIX halftime show who flailed off-beat the “Teenage Dream” sequence.

While others used the photo of the boy on his phone as the subject of Google searches for other events included past halftime shows and the highly-anticipated This Is Us post-Super Bowl episode.

And the subject of many Timberlake trolling memes.

This kid getting selfie with JT is all like “wait, who are you? What song is this?” #SuperBowlAds #justintimberlake pic.twitter.com/JUS6hchKJf — April Eyberg (@Aprillove1625) February 5, 2018

And many were excited for the boy’s day at school on Monday.

Tha kid that took the selfie look hella awkward but he getting all the girls at school tomorrow — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) February 5, 2018

Selfie kid is on 3 morning shows tomorrow. — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) February 5, 2018

That kid has selfie Bragging rights for life — trey wingo (@wingoz) February 5, 2018

