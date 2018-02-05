Kris Jenner Fell into (and Broke!) a Table at Chrissy Teigen's Super Bowl Party

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may be putting a Kris Jenner-customized piece of furniture on the market.

The couple, who are expecting their second child together — a baby boy — threw a Super Bowl party Sunday and welcomed the Kardashian family matriarch to the food- and fun-filled bash.

But during the evening, the momager took a tumble — including a faceplant onto the couch — when she fell into a short, wooden table that slightly broke.

Teigen, 32, documented the aftermath on Snapchat and featured Jenner, 62, with ice in hand.

“If anyone’s in the market for a slightly-used table, the Kris Jenner actually just fell into it,” Teigen said. She added with a laugh: “It’s customized.”

Jenner also joked about the unfortunate incident: “Very extremely valuable right now. If anybody wants to make a bid on this, we’re willing to let it go.”

“It’s so sharp! I can’t believe it,” Teigen said while focusing on the broken table. “Kris, what happened over here?”

Jenner explained, “Well, this is where I did a faceplant,” pointing to the couch where there appeared to be a makeup smudge. “This is also very valuable.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s mishap came hours after her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, announced that she gave birth to a her first child, a daughter, on Thursday.

After Kylie revealed that she gave birth to a “beautiful and healthy baby girl,” Jenner tweeted her excitement about the family’s newest addition.

“God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family,” wrote Jenner. “We are blessed beyond belief!”

