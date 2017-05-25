NBC is promising “sharp, strong journalism” when Megyn Kelly returns with her new series next Sunday evening.

During Thursday’s episode of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, the network released its first promo for Kelly’s upcoming Sunday night news program: Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.

“Coming June 4, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. Sharp, strong journalism and the power of NBC News,” the promo states.

Kelly, who can be seen speaking with Dancing with the Stars co-host Erin Andrews at one point during the preview, says, “We have to tell this story.”

The former FOX News host has joined NBC News with a multi-year agreement that includes her anchoring an hourlong daytime program Monday through Friday, as well as the new, in-depth Sunday evening news show and contributions to the network’s larger political coverage, special events, and breaking news.

Come June, she will be sharing a stage with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

“Megyn Kelly of NBC News will moderate the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on stage with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin,” an NBC News Spokesperson told PEOPLE.

“The conversation will cover a wide range of global political and economic topics, including international trade agreements, cyber-security and the impact of rising military tensions,” the statement continued. “The annual conference will take place from June 1-3, 2017. The exact time and date of the plenary session will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The longtime news anchor will be going up against ABC’s Live with Kelly & Ryan (hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest) during the week at the 9 a.m. ET time slot.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly premieres Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.