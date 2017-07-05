Like That? Watch This! 5 Must-See Summer Shows

Stars, Stripes & a Baby Bump! Pregnant Heidi Montag Enjoys Adorable July 4 Run with Spencer Pratt
By Patrick Gomez•@patrickgomezla
If You Like… Atlanta
Watch: Snowfall
The South Central residents in this '80s-set drama start out dealing weed like Atlanta's Paper Boi but upgrade to crack as they aspire for a better life. (July 5 on FX)
If You Liked… Ugly Betty
Watch: The Bold Type
Like Ugly's Betty without the glasses, Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee star as young go-getters working at a New York City magazine. (July 11 on Freeform)
If You Like… Zoo
Watch: Salvation
If season 3 of Zoo (returning June 29 on CBS) isn't enough end-of-days drama for you, Santiago Cabrera prepares for a catastrophic asteroid in this new series. (July 12 on CBS)
If You Liked… True Blood
Watch: Midnight, Texas
Parisa Fitz-Henley is bewitching in this supernatural series based on books by Charlaine Harris, who wrote the novels that inspired True Blood. (July 24 on NBC)
If You Liked… Boardwalk Empire
Watch: The Last Tycoon
Miss the '30s style of Empire? Matt Bomer stars opposite Kelsey Grammer as a Hollywood exec in this series based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's last work. (July 28 on Amazon)
