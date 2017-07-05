TV

Like That? Watch This! 5 Must-See Summer Shows

These new series will remind you of favorites from previous seasons

By @patrickgomezla

If You Like… Atlanta
Watch: Snowfall

The South Central residents in this '80s-set drama start out dealing weed like Atlanta's Paper Boi but upgrade to crack as they aspire for a better life. (July 5 on FX)

Patrick Harbron/ABC via Getty Images; Freeform/John Medland

If You Liked… Ugly Betty
Watch: The Bold Type

Like Ugly's Betty without the glasses, Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee star as young go-getters working at a New York City magazine. (July 11 on Freeform)

Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images; Sven Frenzel/CBS

If You Like… Zoo
Watch: Salvation

If season 3 of Zoo (returning June 29 on CBS) isn't enough end-of-days drama for you, Santiago Cabrera prepares for a catastrophic asteroid in this new series. (July 12 on CBS)

Prashant Gupta/HBO/Courtesy: Everett Collection; NBC

If You Liked… True Blood
Watch: Midnight, Texas

Parisa Fitz-Henley is bewitching in this supernatural series based on books by Charlaine Harris, who wrote the novels that inspired True Blood. (July 24 on NBC)

Abbot Genser; Adam Rose/Amazon Prime Video

If You Liked… Boardwalk Empire
Watch: The Last Tycoon

Miss the '30s style of Empire? Matt Bomer stars opposite Kelsey Grammer as a Hollywood exec in this series based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's last work. (July 28 on Amazon)

