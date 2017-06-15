Looking for Your Next Binge? Here’s Every TV Show You Need to Watch This Summer

THE LOWE FILES

Premieres: Early August on A&E

In this new series, Rob Lowe takes sons Matthew and John Owen on a paranormal road trip. "From the time I was a kid, I’ve always been interested in unexplained phenomena and spooky mysteries," Rob tells PEOPLE. "When I had kids of my own, we would tell campfire stories, and I would share that with them. It was a way that we bonded as father and sons." "I’m in law school, my brother is in school and my dad is always working, so the three of us don’t get to be together that often," adds Matthew. "It really just felt like a fun trip we were on, and cameras just happened to be around."