Looking for Your Next Binge? Here’s Every TV Show You Need to Watch This Summer
Your television set will sizzle with these hot new shows — and old favorites
By Patrick Gomez•@patrickgomezla and Brittany King•@brrriitttnnii
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK
Returns: Out now on Netflix
Will Taystee (Danielle Brooks) find peace in season 5 after Poussey’s death? And did Dayanara (Dascha Polanco) shoot the guards during the riot?
BOY BAND
Premieres: June 22 on ABC
Of searching for the next big pop stars, Emma Bunton says, "They’ve got to have that 'je ne sais quoi.' It’s a feeling I get in my gut. When someone has something special, it just comes out of their pores. I grew up listening to boy bands, and my sons, 6 and 9, listen to boy bands, so it’s perfect for me." Nick Carter and Timbaland join her as "architects," while Rita Ora hosts.
THE GONG SHOW
Premieres: June 22 on ABC
The classic Chuck Barris amateur talent contest (right) was best known for its outlandishly bad performers. Expect much of the same with the reboot, whose host, Tommy Maitland, is actually Mike Myers in disguise.
GLOW
Premieres: June 23 on Netflix
Alison Brie’s role as Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actress who hopes to gain stardom by joining a women’s wrestling TV show called The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, is a far cry from playing Pete Campbell’s frustrated wife on Mad Men. For one, the new role — for a reboot of an '80s show of the same name — was incredibly physical. “It was exhausting, but I was surprised at my own strength,” she says. “The adrenaline was unlike anything I’ve ever felt.”
POWER
Returns: June 25 on Starz
Drug kingpin Ghost (Omari Hardwick) killed his rival Milan in season 3. But now he and wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton) are faced with a new crisis: Their son is being held hostage.
YOUNGER
Returns: June 28 on TV Land
Liza (Sutton Foster) came clean to Kelsey (Hilary Duff, right) about her age at the end of season 3. But how will boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella) react to her kiss with Charles (Peter Herrmann)?
BATTLE OF THE NETWORK STARS
Premieres: June 29 on ABC
ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Joe Tessitore pit TV stars against one another in a physical competition based on the ’70s show (right) of the same name.
SNOWFALL
Premieres: July 5 on FX
The South Central residents in this ’80s-set drama start out dealing weed like Atlanta’s Paper Boi but upgrade to crack as they aspire for a better life.
CANDY CRUSH
Premieres: July 9 on CBS
Mario Lopez spends his fair share of time playing Candy Crush Saga. “I got hooked fast,” says Lopez. Now the Extra star is hosting a game show inspired by the addictive app. “We have people playing on screens three stories high,” says Lopez, who wishes he could team up with his wife, Courtney, for the show. “We’re already undefeated at Pictionary at home!”
THE BOLD TYPE
Premieres: July 11 on Freeform
Liked Ugly Betty? Well like Ugly’s Betty without the glasses, Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee star as young go-getters working at a New York City magazine.
SALVATION
Premieres: July 12 on CBS
If season 3 of Zoo (returning June 29 on CBS) isn’t enough end-of-days drama for you, Santiago Cabrera prepares for a catastrophic asteroid in this new series.
FRIENDS FROM COLLEGE
Premieres: July 14 on Netflix
"It’s about a group of friends who went to college together and decades later reunite and are still kind of figuring their lives out. It’s about friendship, but it’s like family. They bring out the best and the worst in each other," star Cobie Smulders tells PEOPLE.
GAME OF THRONES
Returns: July 16 on HBO
Cersei (Lena Headey) blew up King’s Landing and ascended to the Iron Throne in season 6. But will Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her dragons set fire to the queen’s plans?
FLIP OR FLOP ATLANTA
Premieres: July 20 on HGTV
“It’s a bit of a pressure cooker,” house flipper Ken Corsini says of starring on the Atlanta Flip or Flop spinoff with wife Anita. Still, Anita adds, “after having three kids, doing this show made us remember, ‘Oh yeah, we really are fun!’ ”
MIDNIGHT, TEXAS
Premieres: July 24 on NBC
Parisa Fitz-Henley is bewitching in this supernatural series based on books by Charlaine Harris, who wrote the novels that inspired True Blood.
THE LAST TYCOON
Premieres: July 28 on Amazon
Miss the ’30s style of Boardwalk Empire? Matt Bomer stars opposite Kelsey Grammer as a Hollywood exec in this series based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s last work.
THE LOWE FILES
Premieres: Early August on A&E
In this new series, Rob Lowe takes sons Matthew and John Owen on a paranormal road trip. "From the time I was a kid, I’ve always been interested in unexplained phenomena and spooky mysteries," Rob tells PEOPLE. "When I had kids of my own, we would tell campfire stories, and I would share that with them. It was a way that we bonded as father and sons." "I’m in law school, my brother is in school and my dad is always working, so the three of us don’t get to be together that often," adds Matthew. "It really just felt like a fun trip we were on, and cameras just happened to be around."
