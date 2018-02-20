Summer House's Carl Radke Feels 'Betrayed' by Costar Who Outed His Sexual Experience with a Man

Summer may be over, but the Summer House drama sure isn’t.

In the final seconds of Monday night’s episode, Stephen McGee dropped a major bomb about his fellow cast member Carl Radke.

“You said to me, sitting on a couch right next to me, that the best head you ever got was from a guy,” said McGee, 27.

Radke, 32, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen directly following the episode and addressed McGee’s allegation.

Carl Radke (left) and Stephen McGee Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“I can tell you this, Andy: I’m a straight man — very confident in my sexuality,” he said. “Stephen is actually one of my first gay friends. I told him something — yeah, I didn’t really know how to communicate it to him, and I made more of a joke than I should have — but I told him very private information about something happening to me when I was 22. It took me 10 years to actually come to grips [with it] and share it with someone.”

“I shared it with one of my gay friends, and somehow that got permeated to other people finding out, and here I am, having a conversation about it,” he continued. “Honestly, I felt like he betrayed my trust. You guys will have to tune in next week and see how it all unfolds — but I’m a straight guy, very confident in myself, and unfortunately crazy s— happens to guys sometimes.”

Radke also gave an update on his on-again, off-again relationship with cast member Lauren Wirkus, 29.

“We’re in a good place right now, we’re really good friends — I see her a lot,” he shared. “She gets a bad rap for how aggressive she can get, but we’re in a good place. We have a lot of good fun — but we’re friends.”

And just when you thought Radke had shared everything he could possibly share, he confirmed one final Clubhouse rumor: He has indeed hooked up with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie — not once, but twice!

“What she was upset about was that other people were talking about it on our behalf,” he said. “Which was frustrating because Kristen [Doute] was not there, Stassi [Schroeder] was not there, and Stephen was not there either!”

Summer House airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.