Suits: Katherine Heigl Joins Season 8 as a Series Regular

Katherine Heigl is stepping into the courtroom again.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, who recently starred in the CBS legal drama Doubt, is joining Suits as a series regular in season 8, USA Network announced Wednesday. She will play Samantha Wheeler, “a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally … or most powerful enemy,” according to the press release.

“Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” said Heigl in a statement. “I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Katherine Heigl attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

“On behalf of the entire Suits team, I am extraordinarily excited to welcome Katherine Heigl into our family – I have always been a big fan of her work and was delighted to discover she was an avid Suits fan herself,” said series creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh. “I cannot wait to have her come play with our entire cast and crew. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Harvey [Gabriel Macht], Louis [Rick Hoffman], Donna [Sarah Rafferty] and Alex [Dulé Hill] as the mysterious Samantha Wheeler is a direct threat to their status quo. One thing is for sure — Samantha’s wit, charm, loyalty, strength, and vulnerability will all be put to the test as she muscles her way into the firm currently known as Pearson Specter Litt.”

Heigl’s casting comes a day after announcing that the legal drama had been renewed for an eighth season without series leads Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle, both of whom are leaving the show at the end of season 7. Fun fact: Heigl’s new gig reunites her with her Doubt costar Dulé Hill, who will also star in season 8 alongside original cast members Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman.

In addition to her roles on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and the short-lived Doubt, the Emmy-winning actress also starred on NBC’s one-season CIA drama State of Affairs. Her movie credits include 27 Dresses, Knocked Up, and most recently Unforgettable.

Suits returns March 28 at 9 p.m. on USA Network.