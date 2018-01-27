Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson‘s wife is on a mission to get some answers.

On Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June Shannon sat down with Sugar Bear, his wife Jennifer Lamb and his attorney at mediation, where they reached an agreement about Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s communication with her father.

“The goal for today is to make communication between the two of you hopefully improve,” Sugar Bear’s attorney Ashley Brodie told the group in her office. “The action he’s considering would be a legitimation visitation action. Along with that, there would be a child support assessment made.”

“Now, part of Mike filing a legitimation action would be to establish that he’s to be recognized as Alana’s legal father in the state of Georgia,” Brodie explained. “Is there any concerns that I need to know about that he may not be her biological father? Has there ever been a DNA test done?”

Courtesy WE tv

Though Mama June, 38, assured that there were no concerns, Jennifer wasn’t so sure.

“June lies about everything,” said Jennifer. “Four babies by four different daddies? It would hurt Mike if he found out Alana was not his. But we need to find out the truth and there’s only one way we can do that.”

Sugar Bear also said he was “confident that she is my daughter. I don’t think we’re going to need a test for that.”

At mediation, the former couple agreed that their 12-year-old daughter Honey Boo Boo would call Sugar Bear biweekly on the phone, despite Mama June’s “serious concerns” — specifically his anger issues.

Although Honey Boo Boo admitted that their “relationship is so bad,” she remained hopeful that it could change and was open to communication with him: “I’m giving my dad a second chance because I believe in second chances and I know people can change because once upon a time, I used to be obnoxious.”

WATCH: Pageant “Coach” Honey Boo Boo Talks Mama June’s Biggest Struggle—Talent!

Later in the episode, Jennifer raised her ongoing concerns about Sugar Bear being Honey Boo Boo’s biological father with June’s sister-in-law, Janice. “She and I have bonded over our hatred of June,” Jennifer shared.

Jennifer went on to fill Janice in on the status of mediation and her speculation that “Alana might not be Mike’s.”

“I would like to know her more. Because as being married to Mike, that makes her my stepdaughter that I never see,” she told Janice.

Janice told her, “The problem is June. You know, I’m so glad you’re in Mike’s life and y’all are happy. But there’s a kid involved. And you’re going to have to deal with June forever.”

“I know I will love Mike’s child just like I love mine, but that lawyer said something that keeps sticking in my mind. If it turns out that Alana’s not his, June Shannon will be out of my life forever. And I sure in the hell ain’t paying child support for a kid that’s not Mike’s,” said Jennifer. “When [Mike] was with June, he was working a lot of nights. So I want to do a DNA test.”

And Janice only added fuel to the speculation fire: “Four kids, four dads. Makes you wonder. Mike may not be Alana’s daddy.”

“We come from a tight-knit community. I have heard stories about June before I even met Mike,” said Jennifer. “And now since Miss Janice is saying it out loud, I got to find out the truth.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.