Sugar Bear Threatens to Take Mama June to Court over Visitation Rights with Honey Boo Boo

Mama June Shannon didn’t see this one coming.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot reality star’s drama with her ex, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, and his new wife, Jennifer Lamb, is far from over. During Friday evening’s new episode of the WE tv series, Sugar Bear and Jennifer threaten to take Mama June to court if she doesn’t give him visitation rights to spend time with their daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12.

“We got to talk about Mike having some visitation with Alana,” Jennifer told Mama June, 38, as she stood on her front lawn. “I come here today to talk to you like a woman, mother to mother. We need to figure out how we can work this where Mike can see Alana.”

But Mama June is far from ready to give Sugar Bear visitation rights, and reminded Jennifer about the “explosion” Sugar Bear had during the season 1 reunion. “He has very bad anger issues and it really scared the s— out of myself, Alana and everybody else. Why would I allow him to see her unsupervised?” she asked.

“Unsupervised? Um, I’m a human,” Jennifer reminded her. “I’m not going to do nothing to the child.”

Though Mama June attempted to tell Jennifer that her children endured “emotional abuse” as a result of Sugar Bear, Jennifer disregarded it and asserted that she doesn’t have “blinders on.”

“You’ve got to understand — people do change,” she told Mama June. “I tried talking sense into the bobble head, but there’s no reasoning with that woman.”

But until Sugar Bear gets help, Mama June said that “he will not see his daughter.”

“He will have some kind of visitation to see her,” a confident Jennifer told her. “But if not, we’re going to court.”

Jennifer’s confrontation may have come as a surprise to Mama June, but Sugar Bear said that he’s “been wanting to take a little action for a long time. I was hoping June would actually come around.”

After researching multiple attorneys, the couple met with the Brodie Law Group’s Ashley Brodie, with whom they sought professional legal counsel to help with the matter.

“The situation is, I want to be in my daughter’s life and her mama ain’t letting me be there,” Sugar Bear told Ashley.

“June quit communicating with Mike and letting Alana see Mike after we got together,” added Jennifer.

According to Sugar Bear, who split from Mama June after a stint on Marriage Boot Camp in 2016 (she accused him of physical abuse, but he denies the allegations), the former couple separated on Christmas Eve 2015 — and he never signed an acknowledgement of paternity and legitimation after Honey Boo Boo was born.

“In the state of Georgia, if you’ve not been declared her legal father, you have no rights to her. You have just as much rights to her as I do,” Ashley explained.

Sugar Bear, who last saw Honey Boo Boo at his wedding in early 2017, said all he wants is visitation, not custody. Up until the time of filming, Sugar Bear had not been paying child support; but if deemed the legitimate father, Ashley said “there will be a child support award that goes along with that.”

When Ashley inquired about any negatives that Mama June could potentially use against him in court, Sugar Bear brought up his “anger issue problem,” which he denied having.

“I don’t see no anger issue problem,” he said. “I mean, you can ask my wife, you can ask my stepson, they don’t see it. I mean, I don’t have no problems.”

Still, Ashley recommended that he get anger management. “It is going to be much more cost effective for us to attempt an informal mediation to see if she will agree at all to sit down with you and see if y’all could work out any of these details,” she said.

Back at home, Sugar Bear called Mama June to discuss potential mediation: “I mean, I told you I wanted to see my daughter, so I talked to a lawyer about mediation.”

“You want me and you to sit down in front of a lawyer? What are you going to tell them?” Mama June asked. “I’m a deadbeat father?”

When Mama June inquired about how he will pay for the mediation, Sugar Bear said he’ll “spend every cent I have to be able to see my daughter. I will take your ass to court! If I have to take your ass to court, I will take your ass to court.”

“Your threats no longer worry me. Good luck honeybuns,” said Mama June, who hung up the phone.

“Jennifer and Sugar Bear can huff and puff all they want to, but they don’t have the balls to do nothing,” Mama June said. “Threatening to take me to court? Psh. Sugar Bear does that s— all the damn time.”

But Mama June just might have underestimated Sugar Bear’s seriousness in the matter.

Later, she received a knock at her front door from a man with a yellow envelope.

“Hello, I’m looking for June Shannon,” he said. “Sorry about your day,” he told her as he handed over the envelope. “Have a good one.”

“What the f— is this?” she rhetorically asked. “Who the f— does he think he is?”

WE tv

“Sugar Bear sent me a certified letter telling me that he could take me to court if I don’t show up for this mediation,” she explained.

Though Mama June was potentially open to going to mediation, she said that “after a stunt like this? Hmm, I don’t know if I’m going to go or not” and proceeded to throw the envelope in the trash.

And just when the reality star may have assumed her problems were behind her when she stuck the envelope in the garbage, she received a call from Sugar Bear’s attorney, who was confirming the appointment for mediation.

“Good luck with that one,” said Shannon, who hung up on the lawyer. “I don’t see that happening.”

Still, Mama June doesn’t appear to be concerned about Sugar Bear’s threats.

“I guess all these little threats that Sugar Bear made wasn’t empty and he got himself a lawyer,” she said. “Does Sugar Bear think that he can force me into doing whatever he wants me to do? Good luck with that, little man.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.