Sugar Bear Gets into Screaming Match with Pumpkin — and Rips His Shirt — During Heated Mama June: From Not to Hot Reunion

Things will get very heated when Mama June Shannon sits down with her ex on Friday’s reunion special of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Following her weight loss journey, slimmed-down Mama June, who went from a size 18 to a size 4, sits down with the father of her 11-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and his new bride, Jennifer Lamb, to discuss the series.

But tensions escalate quickly on the final episode — and it turns into a screaming match between Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and Mama June’s 17-year-old daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin Shannon.”

“Okay, I swear to f—ing God,” Pumpkin can be heard saying as Sugar Bear angrily walks around the corner in her direction on the set of the reunion in an Entertainment Tonight clip.

Sugar Bear then begins a screaming match with Pumpkin and yells expletives at her as she is held back by a bodyguard.

Still seated on the couch across from Lamb, Mama June quickly gets up and yells, “No!”

“You touch her, I swear to God!” Mama June yells as she walks behind-the-scenes of the set. “I will f—ing kill you!”

As Sugar Bear is pushed back by a crew member, Pumpkin yells while being restrained by the bodyguard: “F— you, you dumb piece of s—. That’s why you’re a f—ing piece of s— father!”

Upon hearing Pumpkin’s criticisms, Sugar Bear rips his shirt out of anger: “C’mon then!”

FROM COINAGE: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

“C’mon bitch! I swear to God I will beat your f—ing ass!” Pumpkin yells as she is pulled away from the scene. After kicking a box, Sugar Bear is directed to cool off and “take a break.”

Worried about her youngest daughter’s whereabouts, Mama June presses crew to know where Honey Boo Boo is.

“Where in the f— is Alana?” she questions. Thankfully, Honey Boo Boo is “not even near” the argument and is “away away” and safe.

Visibly shaken by the blowup, Pumpkin cries in the arms of the bodyguard, who attempts to comfort her. “It’s okay,” he says as he holds her close.

Mama June: The Confrontation airs Friday (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.