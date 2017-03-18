Sugar Bear's Fiancée Attacks Mama June Shannon's 'Very Poor Parenting' Skills in Heated Exchange: 'I'll Just be the Mother That You Can't be'

Mama June Shannon does not appreciate Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson‘s fiancée criticizing her parenting skills.

On Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June’s daughter Alana goes out to dinner with Sugar Bear and his fiancée Jennifer Lamb, where they allow her to eat unhealthily and order multiple dessert items. Days later, Alana accompanies them to their cake tasting appointment, where she is given a batch of cupcakes to take home.

While Mama June, 37 is working out with her trainer Kenya Crooks at her house, Lamb and Sugar Bear arrive to drop off Alana from their cake tasting appointment with cupcakes in hand.

“What the hell are you bringing cupcakes in here for?” Mama June asks as she walks outside to greet her daughter. “We’re trying to eat healthy.”

“Okay, but Alana’s 11 years old and she’s a child so I thought they would be good for her. Here you go honey. Enjoy,” Lamb says as she hands the box of cupcakes to Alana.

In agreement with Lamb, Sugar Bear also thinks his daughter can and should have the sweets.

“That’s his child too and if he wants her to have it, he can,” Lamb says in defense of her fiancé.

“You know how hard I f—ing have worked to get to where I’m at now,” Mama June pleads with them. “And look at me now. I’ve lost a lot of weight.”

But even though Mama June has lost weight, Lamb doesn’t want to hear it — and throws some jabs back at the reality star.

“Well honey, I think I’m beautiful the way I am. If you don’t like me, you don’t got to look at me,” says Lamb. “That’s why you stay up here in your little clown clothes. But you don’t look at me and judge me. I have nothing to do with you.”

Very quickly, Mama June reminds Lamb that she indeed does have something to do with her as long as she and Sugar Bear are together. “You do have something to do with me because you’re with my baby’s daddy,” says Mama June.

And let the feuding begin!

“I don’t take advice from you,” Lamb tells Mama June.

In an attempt to keep the discussion focused on her healthy eating habits, Mama June again asks the engaged couple to not give her daughter poor food choices — and threatens to not let them spend time with Alana if they continue to do so.

“Please stop bringing that s— into my house. Stop letting her have s—. If you all go out and have fun, whatever. I don’t want to hear about it. Sugar bear knows how I am about my kids,” says Mama June. “When it comes to my kids, if you can’t follow directions, then you won’t get no direction to be able to take her out and be able to bring her back.”

Unsurprisingly, Lamb doesn’t want to hear that and offers her opinion on Mama June’s parenting skills: “Wow! Directions? Whack directions June Shannon. You need to get directions and learn how to be a mother.”

In response, Mama June tries to bring it back to the main issue at hand: “The point of the matter is that I would appreciate you not giving my daughter sweets. You as his soon-to-be wife should have enough respect to say, ‘Okay, honey, you need to be healthy and so does his daughter. That is what I’m worried about. So if you got money to blow, blow it. But know that whenever I see that s—, it’s going in the trash because you’re not the mother and you’re never going to be anything to Alana.”

Despite the attempt to keep the conversation cordial, Lamb continues the criticisms of Mama June and her parenting skills.

“I’ll just be the mother that you can’t be,” she spews at Mama June, and adds in her confessional, “My opinion about June Shannon being a mother to Alana: very poor. Very poor parenting.”

Finally, Mama June has enough of the conversation and calls the couple to stop being “petty”— which doesn’t exactly go over well.

“If it wasn’t for him, you wouldn’t be where you’re at today,” Lamb says to Mama June about Sugar Bear. “He had to give you what you got.”

Thankfully, Mama June’s trainer Crooks comes outside to the rescue and brings her back inside. “I’m trying to live healthy so that Alana don’t have to worry about the diabetes, so that Alana don’t have to worry about growing up unhealthy,” Mama June explains to him.

Unfortunately, Lamb doesn’t want to see Mama June’s perspective — and reminds Sugar Bear that he needs to take stand against Mama June and has two women in his life now that he needs to make a choice about.

“You really need to put your foot down because June just runs all over you and I don’t understand why you let June run over you,” Lamb tells Sugar Bear.

She adds: “You got two women in your life: one is your ex and one is me. And then you got Alana — Alana’s in the middle. You got to be the man and get that s— straight with June.”

Although Mama June has made impressive strides in her extreme weight loss journey to get down to a size 4, Alana’s soon-to-be stepmom clearly isn’t impressed with her — at all.

“June is looking better on the outside, but she’s still ugly on the inside,” says Lamb.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on We tv.