Stranger Things Will Return on Halloween — Watch the Super Bowl Teaser!

This story originally appeared on EW.com.

Start toasting those Eggos!

Viewers got their first look at the next installment of Netflix’s Stranger Things during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The teaser started with footage from a classic 1979 commercial for Eleven’s favorite snack, Eggo waffles. It then dissolved into a series of quick images showing some of the Stranger Things cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin. The second season will also feature returning stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour, as well as new cast members Sean Astin and Paul Reiser.

While this ad is just a tease, EW does have some exclusive info to share. “In season 1, Will is in danger,” explains Matt Duffer, who co-created Things with his brother Ross. “And season 2, it’s the town. The stakes escalate in that way.”

Buckle up, Hawkins, Indiana.

For more exclusive info on Stranger Things, check back to EW.com this week.

Stranger Things 2 will debut on Halloween; Stranger Things season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.