Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Reveals She's Had 'Anxiety' About Her Sexuality: 'It Can Be Really Scary'

Stranger Things‘ Shannon Purser is getting candid about her sexuality.

In a series of five tweets on Tuesday, the Netflix star admitted to her followers that she’s had anxiety about it — and revealed what she wishes she’d known earlier in her journey.

“Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It’s going to be ok. I wish I’d known that sooner,” Purser, 19, first tweeted.

Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It's going to be ok. I wish I'd known that sooner. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

“Another thing I wish I’d known about sexuality is to take it slow,” she tweeted next. “It can define you as much as you want it to.”

Another thing I wish I'd known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Minutes later, Purser, who plays Barb on the drama fantasy series, tweeted: “Either way, I know what it’s like to have anxiety about it. Especially trying to come to terms with it and my faith. It can be really scary.”

Either way, I know what it's like to have anxiety about it. Especially trying to come to terms with it and my faith. It can be really scary. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

“But it’s gonna be ok. You’re going to be ok. No, you’re going to be great,” she next tweeted, and concluded the topic with, “All that to say, you’re not alone. You’re in my prayers and, if you’re the praying kind, please keep me in yours.

But it's gonna be ok. You're going to be ok. No, you're going to be great. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

All that to say, you're not alone. You're in my prayers and, if you're the praying kind, please keep me in yours. 💜 — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

FROM COINAGE: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

Though the Atlanta-area native — she made her acting debut as Barb, Nancy Wheeler’s best friend — is dead on the show after being attacked by the monster from the Upside Down, she’ll soon return to the screen.

The actress is now set for a small role opposite Melissa McCarthy in the upcoming movie Life of the Party, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Purser’s manager told THR: “It’s been a whirlwind of an experience to have such a high level of excitement surrounding Shannon, and the types of meetings and projects coming her way.”

Purser also returned to the screen on The CW’s Archie reboot Riverdale.