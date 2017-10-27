'She's a Child': Stranger Things Fans React to a 'Sexy Eleven' Halloween Costume That's for Sale

Some viewers are expressing outrage about a Stranger Things costume that they are deeming too “sexy.”

Last fall, Netflix audiences fell in love with the drama fantasy’s Eleven, played by 13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, who wears a pink dress, blue jacket and blonde wig on the series. Ahead of Halloween and the series’ second season, which dropped Friday on Netflix, online retailer Yandy.com listed an adult version of the costume for sale.

In the image on the website, the model wears a high-low version of the pink dress, which is paired with thigh-high white socks, platform stilettos, a blue jacket, an Eggo Waffle purse and a platinum blonde wig. To complete the “Upside Down Honey Costume,” which is on sale for $44.99, dark red makeup was applied above the model’s upper lip to imitate Eleven’s bloody nose.

“Evade your enemies in this Upside Down Honey costume featuring a powder pink babydoll dress with a ruffled bust, white buttons accents, a navy bomber jacket with long sleeves, white thigh high socks with striped tops, and a waffle purse. (Wig not included.)” the description reads. The costume was listed under numerous categories on the website, including “cosplay costumes” and “sexy Halloween costumes.”

After seeing an image of the costume, some fans of the Matt and Ross Duffer series took to Twitter, where they deemed the costume “disgusting” and “offensive.”

“Good night to everyone but the producer of the ‘Sexy Stranger Things’ costume. She is a child. It’s time to stop,” one Twitter user tweeted.

Good night to everyone but the producer of the “Sexy Stranger Things” costume.

She👏🏻is👏🏻a👏🏻child👏🏻.

It’s time to stop.@Stranger_Things — Part-time Dork (@Starsksea) October 15, 2017

“Eleven & Millie were 12 years old, mate. Preteen children. This costume’s literally advertised as ‘sexy,’ and calls her ‘upside down honey,’ ” another posted.

Eleven & Millie were 12 years old, mate. Preteen children.

This costume's literally advertised as "sexy", and calls her "upside down honey". — Scariable 👻 (@variableaus) October 15, 2017

Like why did someone feel the need to make a “sexy stranger things costume” when the character it’s based on is a little girl?? Disgusting. — Brittney Robertson (@BrittneyR97) October 12, 2017

I don't even know how to respond to the "sexy 13 year old" upside down honey costume. #StrangerThings indeed. You creeps. Nice eggo purse. pic.twitter.com/mj9zp1GG5a — Jessica Dwyer (@JessicaDwyer) October 11, 2017

I thought we could do a year without an offensive Halloween costume but now there's a "Sexy Eleven" from Stranger Things. Erm she's a child. — Shelboo! 👻 (@Shelbykinsxo) October 10, 2017

“There’s a sexy @Stranger_Things Eleven Halloween costume. SHE’S A CHILD,” wrote another account holder.

Unfortunately not surprised but still horrified by the fact a sexy Eleven from @Stranger_Things costume exists as #UpsideDownHoney — Sophie Chadwick (@_SophieChad) October 6, 2017

there is a "sexy" costume version of eleven from stranger things and i want to kms she is 12 years old — Rachel 🎃 ♀ (@permit_to_ill) October 25, 2017

Why is there a sexy Eleven from ST costume?? "Upside Down Honey"? BITCH TF WHAT.Get your shit together and stop trying to make a child sexy. — Laelle (@Yuppersssss) October 27, 2017

I JUST LEARNED THAT THERE IS ACTUALLY A "sexy" ELEVEN COSTUME HOW IS THAT ALLOWED — Best Meme (@THepic19) October 20, 2017

“Unfortunately not surprised but still horrified by the fact a sexy Eleven from @Stranger_Things costume exists as #UpsideDownHoney,” tweeted another user.

Yandy.com did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.