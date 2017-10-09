Stranger Things Reveals New Season 2 Details in Cryptic Teaser

The story continues. New chapters on October 27. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NPF1NPNQSt — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 9, 2017

Stranger Things may not return for three more weeks, but we now know the episode titles for most of season 2.

A new teaser for the Netflix phenomenon perfectly and creepily unveiled the names of the first six installments of the upcoming nine-episode run.

Stranger Things 2 will consist of “Chapter One: Madmax,” “Chapter Two: Trick or Treat Freak,” “Chapter Three: The Pollywog,” “Chapter Four: Will the Wise,” “Chapter Five: Dig Dug,” and “Chapter Six: The Spy.” The titles for the final three chapters currently remain a mystery.

Many of these differ from the original names released last August. The sole leftovers are “Madmax” and “Pollywog,” which moved from episode 6 to 3.

Stranger Things starts scaring again Oct. 27 on Netflix. Watch the clip above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com