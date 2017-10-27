The Internet is Freaking Out Over Stranger Things Season 2: ‘How Do You Make Something This Good’

It’s been mere hours since season 2 of Stranger Things launched on Netflix — and the internet has already lost all chill.

The thrilling drama, starring Millie Bobby Brown, 13, Caleb McLaughlin, 16, Noah Schnapp, 13, and Gaten Matarazzo, 15, kicked off with lurking new dangers, ambiguous fates and sparked some wild fan theories.

Naturally, viewers were already making plans to binge watch the popular show on Friday night. But, since the entire season dropped at midnight, some people stayed up late and got a head start.

“Ahh, #StrangerThings 2 deserves all the love,” a Twitter user wrote, sharing a photo of the starring crew. “As beautiful and exciting as its first part thanks to these boys.”

season 2 is so good guys i can’t put it into words. it’s incredible. how do you make something this good #strangerthings — the demogorgon (@soybeanquisha) October 27, 2017

Another social media user shared a photo of the cast hugging and tweeted, “I still haven’t slept, damn you Netflic auto play. I can’t stop. #StrangerThings2.”

Others are just hoping the show doesn’t get spoiled for them until they can get to it.

“Spending the next few days trying to avoid Stranger Things spoilers,” one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user wrote: “I was gonna continue reading my book but I just remembered the new season Stranger Things is out. Might binge watch that instead.”

The new season takes place about a year after the event’s of its premiere season, and pays homage to ’80s classics like Aliens, Poltergeist, Ghostbusters, E.T., The Goonies and more.

With the new season finally out, the excited tweets are sure to keep coming for quite some time.

Knowing you’ve gotta avoid everyone until you watch #StrangerThings so there are no spoilers pic.twitter.com/f3gtHH4YUX — roxαnn (@newxseason) October 27, 2017

I still haven’t slept, damn you Netflix auto play. I can’t stop. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/KCDcibZgxX — Austin (@AustinCTweets) October 27, 2017

#StrangerThings DIG DUG WAS SUCH A SMART TITLE AND THE ENTIRE EPISODE IS WTF — Dylan//39 (@dvlannnnn) October 27, 2017

If anyone asks… I have left the country…. but really I'll be in my room watching #StrangerThings all day 🎃😜😛 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/jwRSKWpPJZ — Television Wire (@Televisionwire) October 27, 2017

If you're not watching #StrangerThings then what are you doing with your life? — ️ ️ ️ (@blackzoneglory) October 27, 2017

If I see any spoilers for #StrangerThings I will hunt you down & feed you to the Demogorgon. pic.twitter.com/hMFTGe3Nld — EerilyRoseFromHell😈 (@emmyx) October 27, 2017

Help me. I haven't moved in 3 hours. #StrangerThings — Stranger Things 2 (@yvng_adam16) October 27, 2017

Name a more iconic duo. i will NOT WAIT. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/zTFLI9rr2i — Stranger Things 2 (@yvng_adam16) October 27, 2017