Stranger Things Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed in Ominous New Poster

Hawkins, Indiana, will be in some serious trouble in Stranger Things season 2.

On Wednesday, Netflix released an ominous new poster that reveals the show’s return date — Friday, Oct. 27 — and shows the four boys staring at a dark red storm that’s forming over their beloved small town. And the new description for season 2 confirms that there’s more at stake than just Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) life in the throwback sci-fi drama’s sophomore season.

“It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived,” reads the official description from Netflix.

This is very much in line with what co-creator Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly back in February. “In season 1, Will is in danger,” said Matt, who co-created the show with his brother Ross. “And season 2, it’s the town. The stakes escalate in that way.”

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Picking up on Halloween a year after the season 1 finale, the new season finds Will suffering from images of the Upside Down while his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) tries to bring some stability to their home and starts dating her old high school classmate Bob (Sean Astin). Meanwhile, Hopper (David Harewood) tries to keep the events of the first season under wraps, and siblings Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) are mourning the deaths of Barb (Shannon Purser) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). But don’t worry, EW confirmed that Eleven will be back in season 2, which will also dig into her backstory.

The entire second season will be available on Netflix on Oct. 27

This article originally appeared on Ew.com