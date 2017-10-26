The Kids of Stranger Things on How the Hit Show Has Changed Their Lives: 'I Don’t Think It’ll Ever Be Normal'

It’s pretty hard to miss the Stranger Things ads and billboards promoting the upcoming second season — even when you’re one of the young actors on the show!

“I don’t think it’ll ever be normal,” Finn Wolfhard, who stars as Mike on the hit Netflix series, says in the current issue of PEOPLE.

But Wolfhard, 14, along with his castmates Millie Bobby Brown, 13, Caleb McLaughlin, 16, Noah Schnapp, 13, and Gaten Matarazzo, 15, say they do their best to remain grounded despite being surrounded by fans anywhere they go.

“I like being creative, but I’m also in regular school. I try and get as much balance as possible,” says Wolfhard, who recently co-directed a music video that was funded by his fans.

Adds Schnapp: “I also go to regular school and to the same summer camp I’ve been going to since I was 7. It’s like I have two lives. It’s fun!”

McLaughlin, who stars as Lucas, says he used to get recognized all the time, “but now my voice is deeper and my hair is different, so not as much.”

Matarazzo, known as lispy Dustin, says being approached by fans can be “overwhelming” at times, but his family keeps him from getting too “bigheaded” because of his newfound fame.

And even as the cast adjusts to stardom, they admit they are still dealing with the same issues everyday teens face.

Brown, who won fans over during season one as Eggo-loving Eleven, says season 2 will feature “more of a coming-of-age story” for her character. “She’s trying to be a normal teenager,” Brown adds. “That’s something I’m also going through right now.”

Season 2 of Stranger Things launches Friday on Netflix.