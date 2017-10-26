10 Burning Stranger Things Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

HOW MUCH DO MIKE, DUSTIN AND LUCAS'S FAMILIES KNOW?

While we got to know the Wheelers in season 1, we have yet to get any insight on Lucas and Dustin's home life. After all the wild events, their parents are definitely going to be looking for some explanations — for instance, regarding the fact that their sons' best friend seemingly died and then came back to life.

What else do the families know about the supernatural happenings in Hawkins and the boys' involvement? How much would Joyce, and even Chief Hopper, let them in on? Would they even believe their sons if they told them they made a telekinetic friend and battled an otherworldly monster? Are they still allowed to ride their bikes around alone at night even though that has proven to be a bad policy?