Does Nancy End Up with Jonathan After All? Stranger Things Stars Spotted Jetting Out of LAX Together

Team Nancy and Jonathan!

The cast of Stranger Things quickly became inseparable after filming season 1 of the hit Netflix series, and while much of the attention might be focused on Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her crew, the slightly older costars are just as close.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers, respectively, were spotted jetting out of LAX together on Monday — further fueling romance rumors that certain fans are clinging to.

Of course, they could very well just be good friends. As evidenced by their Instagram accounts, Dyer, 19, Heaton, 22, and Joe Keery, 24, who plays Steve Harrington, are a tight-knit crew. The stars attended the 2017 Golden Globes together on Sunday, where the show was nominated for best television series, drama, though it was ultimately beat out by The Crown.

The three of them — who found themselves in somewhat of an awkward love triangle during season 1 — also hit the red carpet together at the Weinstein Company and Netflix afterparty, as well as the 18th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures afterparty. At the latter, the trio even improvised a cute elevator sketch, with Jonathan and Steve’s characters putting their differences aside for a hilarious make out session.

The actors are also active on social media and have shared tons of pictures of the three of them on set, as well as during their adventures together after shooting wrapped.

As for what we can expect from the three of them on the highly anticipated season 2? Well, for the most part, that’s under wraps — but Dyer says she hopes Nancy’s relationships will continue to be explored.

“I’m just as curious as everyone else — I mean, the writers for the show just do a real great job. They’re amazing storytellers,” she said during an interview with Decider last year. “I’m really curious where they want to take it. Because it’s such an ensemble show, it’s fun to think about the interactions between different characters, like what’s Nancy’s relationship to Will, to Hopper, to Joyce, you know? Exploring those different relationships would be really fun. And, you know, whatever other supernatural things pop in there — I’m just very, very curious myself.”

Stranger Things season 2 will premiere sometime this year on Netflix.