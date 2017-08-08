Millie Bobby Brown Was 'Relieved' to Have More Girls on Set for Season 2 of Stranger Things

The Stranger Things boys club is getting girlier!

In an exclusive preview at September’s NYLON Guys cover story (out Friday) featuring stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp, the Netflix hits’ showrunners the Duffer brothers reveal Emmy-nominated star Millie Bobby Brown is “relieved” another girl is joining the goon squad in season 2.

Wolfhard, whose Mike was somewhat of a preteen love interest for Brown’s mysterious telepath Elevan, offered some teases for where the story will go, saying, “She’s a skater, sort of a punk girl, and she slowly becomes part of the group.” He adds that Mike, apparently becomes a bit of “a loner” in Eleven’s absence.

According to Wolfhard, Eleven has disappeared in the beginning of season 2 and that a new girl will join their group. Of course, given Strange Things‘ ultra-secrecy, that’s basically all any of the cast members can say about the show’s plot.

Shares Matarazzo, who plays the energetic Dustin: “Whenever you get recognized by fans, most of the time they ask you if you’ve got any spoilers for season 2, and I’m like, ‘No, none, not at all.’ It’s definitely kind of stressful.”

Stranger Things season 2 premieres Oct. 27 on Netflix.