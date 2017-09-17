Stranger Thing's Millie Bobby Brown Details Her Fears: Sharks, Being Alone — and Bungalows

By her own admission, Millie Bobby Brown has several fears. And, fitting for the star of Netflix’s Stranger Things, they are not all normal.

“I’m afraid of sharks,” Brown, 13, told PEOPLE’s JD Heyman and Lola Ogunnaike, host of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Brown, who received a nomination this year for her turn as the super-powered Eleven on the hit Netflix sci-fi drama, continued her list: “The dark, obviously. I hate being by myself, don’t like that.”

Asked if her fear of being alone was more just a feeling of loneliness, Brown was certain it was not.

“If I’m eating breakfast but I’m just like, ‘Ugh wow, this is scary,’ so I go up to someone like, ‘Hey do you want to have breakfast?’ ” she said. “It’s just a really weird fear, being alone.”

To that list, Brown also added bungalows: the single-story residences that are common in the U.K., where she grew up.

“There’s a lot of them in the U.K. and that’s why I’m so afraid of them,” she said.

Brown isn’t the only junior member of Stranger Things‘ cast to hit the carpet ahead of the Emmys. Her co-star Gaten Matarazzo said attending the awards show was “crazy.”

Dozens of A-listers have descended on Hollywood for TV’s biggest night, the 2017 Emmy Awards. Some of the biggest shows will be battling it out for the night’s top awards, including The Crown, Better Call Saul, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld for outstanding drama series and Atlanta, black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep for outstanding comedy series.

Other big awards to watch include outstanding limited series (which pits Big Little Lies, The Night Of, Feud: Bette and Joan, Genius and Fargo against one another) and the major acting categories like outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie and lead actor in a drama series.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.