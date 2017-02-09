Stranger Things Kids Reveal 10 Rules for Joining Their Squad

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Stars all over Hollywood are taking photos with the kids from Stranger Things (or trying to, in the case of Amy Adams, who photo-bombed the stars and Amy Schumer last month).

But it takes more than fame or an adorable selfie to be a part of the Stranger Things squad. In fact, the kids have 10 hard-and-fast rules for being their BFF, including loving The Clash, never ditching a friend at the pool, and no mouth-breathers allowed. (Duh.)

Check out the video above from the set of our Entertainment Weekly cover shoot to find out from Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Noah Schnapp (Will) what it really takes to roll with them.

Stranger Things 2 returns to Netflix in October.

–With Kristen Harding