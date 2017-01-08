Stranger Things Kids Hope to Run Into Chris Pratt at Globes After He Didn't Know Them Last Year

Hey, Chris Pratt — recognize these kids now?

When the Stranger Things boys — Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp — hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes, they knew exactly who they wanted to cross paths with at the awards show.

“I want to see Chris Pratt again. I met him super briefly, and he had no idea who I was,” Wolfhard told E! hosts of meeting the 37-year-old actor before Stranger Things debuted.

Schnapp added that Pratt was filming Passengers at the same studio where they shot their Netflix hit.

Wolfhard said he’d love to run into Pratt at the awards show and see if he recognized him now.

As for Shnapp, he wouldn’t mind meeting the actor’s Passengers costar, Jennifer Lawrence, admitting he had a little crush on her.

Although the boys refused to share any spoilers from the upcoming season two of Stranger Things, joking “something really bad will happen if we say anything,” they did give some insight into life after stardom.

“I try to keep things as normal as possible,” Matarazzo explained. “It’s definitely become a lot, I think I can say chaotic at times. But I definitely try to stay close to home.”