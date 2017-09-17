Stranger Things Kids Kick Off Emmys Red Carpet — and Dish on Their Newest Costar

Leave it to the Stranger Things kids to kick off the Emmys red carpet.

Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo stopped by the E! live red carpet pre-show on Sunday night with their contagious enthusiasm.

“It’s crazy!” Matarazzo said of attending the awards show.

And while they couldn’t give any spoilers about the highly anticipated second seasons of the hit Netflix show, they did dish on meeting one of their newest costars, Sean Astin.

“We knew him from Lord of the Rings,” said McLaughlin.

So what words of wisdom did the seasoned Hollywood star impart on the kids?

“It sounds generic but he said, ‘Stay in school,’ ” said McLaughlin. “He told us about schooling on set because he had to do that before. He was telling us about how back in the day it was less strict.”

The cast also showed their love for Wolfhard, who recently starred in the horror flick IT. “Finn was the best in the movie,” said McLaughlin to the rest of the group’s agreement.

The cast looked collectively dapper for the night, all wearing unique suits.

While Millie Bobbie Brown was noticeably missing from the group, the young actress is also expected to attend the show.

Stranger Things nabbed an impressive four nominations at this year’s award show, including outstanding drama series, outstanding supporting actor for David Harbour, outstanding supporting actress for Brown and outstanding guest actress for Shannon Purser.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.