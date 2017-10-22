Stranger Things Season Two Gets a Spooky Halloween-Themed Poster — Check It Out

Gearing up for Stranger Things‘ anticipated return this Halloween weekend, Netflix has dropped a haunting new poster.

The streaming service posted the graphic across its social channels Sunday, one that features its ensemble cast looking on in nervous anticipation. Millie Bobby Brown’s telekinetic Eleven, whose fate was left uncertain at the conclusion of season 1, is front and center, seemingly summoning her powers as an Upside Down monster gains on them and a field of spooky-looking pumpkins looms in the distance.

The poster also teases the increased prominence of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who was sucked into the Upside Down and largely absent last season, as well as the introduction of new cast members Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Max (Sadie Sink). Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, and Will Chase will also appear in season 2, in recurring roles.

Stranger Things returns for its nine-episode second season on Friday, jumping forward a year with things having finally calmed down after the chaotic events of season 1. That won’t last, though: Will coughing up a slug at last season’s conclusion will set the stage for terrifying new adventures into the Upside Down. “He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down — the question is whether they’re real or not,” co-creator Matt Duffer told EW previously. “So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Check out the season 2 poster above.

