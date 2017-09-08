Looks like season two of Stranger Things is heating up.

Star Finn Wolfhard stopped by PEOPLE Now and shared details about the show’s new character.

“Sadie Sink, who plays our new friend Max from San Diego, she comes into town and sort of comes [into] our friend group,” Finn explained.

Sink, 15, is best known for playing Suzanne Ballard on the NBC thriller series American Odyssey.

“She’s this sort of skater punk girl, and Dustin and Lucas end up kind of falling in love with her. And she sort of gets into the group ,and I’m not really happy with it because I’m kind of envious because they’re in love and I’m not,” he continued.

Costar Millie Bobby Brown told NYLON Guys she was “relieved” to have another girl joining the show.

In fact, Brown and Sink were photographed in August together while on vacation in Cabo, Mexico.

Asked about what else to expect from the Oct. 27 premiere of Stranger Things, Finn said, “It still has the same heart, but it’s darker. You’re gonna see these characters sort of having to deal with what happened last season to this season and they’re sort of developing. Nobody can be the same.”

But good luck getting any more information about the new season out of the cast.

“My brother always asks me, ‘Gate, can you send me the script?’” star Gatten Matazarro, 14, told emmy magazine in May. “I’m like, ‘It’s a new season, and it’s a lot stricter than last year ’cause he read them last year, but this year he’s not able to ’cause we don’t want any, like, hacking interference.”