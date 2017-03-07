Stranger Things' David Harbour Reveals a 'Bittersweet Season 2 Spoiler'

Spoiler alert: Joyce has been recast for season 2!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, David Harbour announced the shocking news that Winona Ryder‘s Stranger Things character — Joyce Byers — has been recast for a fuzzier, louder and downright feistier character.

Before you go and throw yourself into the Upside Down in order to bring Ryder back, know that Harbour was just joking.

Bittersweet season 2 spoiler. Joyce has been recast for season2. 😏😜 A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:50am PST

In an adorable photo, the 41-year-old actor, who plays police chief Jim Hopper in the acclaimed sci-fi Netflix series, posed with a precious Pomeranian pup alongside the caption, “Bittersweet season 2 spoiler. Joyce has been recast for season2.”

RELATED VIDEO: New Details on Stranger Things Season 2 Revealed – Including a Love Interest for Winona Ryder!

As for season 2 spoilers, there will be a new batch of fresh faces which include Sean Astin and Paul Reiser. As for the storyline, danger lurks behind every corner — again.

“In season 1, Will is in danger,” Matt Duffer, who co-created Things with his brother Ross, told EW. “And season 2, it’s the town. The stakes escalate in that way.”

Stranger Things 2 will debut on Halloween; Stranger Things season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.