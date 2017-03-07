Stranger Things' David Harbour Reveals a 'Bittersweet Season 2 Spoiler'

Spoiler alert: Joyce has been recast for season 2!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, David Harbour announced the shocking news that Winona Ryder‘s Stranger Things character — Joyce Byers — has been recast for a fuzzier, louder and downright feistier character.
Before you go and throw yourself into the Upside Down in order to bring Ryder back, know that Harbour was just joking.
In an adorable photo, the 41-year-old actor, who plays police chief Jim Hopper in the acclaimed sci-fi Netflix series, posed with a precious Pomeranian pup alongside the caption, “Bittersweet season 2 spoiler. Joyce has been recast for season2.”
As for season 2 spoilers, there will be a new batch of fresh faces which include Sean Astin and Paul Reiser. As for the storyline, danger lurks behind every corner — again.
“In season 1, Will is in danger,” Matt Duffer, who co-created Things with his brother Ross, told EW. “And season 2, it’s the town. The stakes escalate in that way.”
Stranger Things 2 will debut on Halloween; Stranger Things season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.