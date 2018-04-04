Stranger Things Creators Deny Filmmaker's Claim That They Stole Idea for Hit Netflix Series

The creators of Stranger Things are denying claims that they stole the idea for the hit Netflix series.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Alex Kohner, the attorney for Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer said, “Mr. Kessler’s claim is completely meritless.”

“He had no connection to the creation or development of Stranger Things. The Duffer Brothers have neither seen Mr. Kessler’s short film nor discussed any project with him,” Kohner said. “This is just an attempt to profit from other people’s creativity and hard work.”

Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer Frederick M. Brown/Getty

On Monday, Charlie Kessler filed a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles in which he accuses the Duffer brothers of “misappropriation, unauthorized use and exploitation” of his 2012 short film, Montauk, as well as his script for The Montauk Project.

Kessler describes his film as a “science fiction story set in the town of Montauk, New York, the location of various urban legends and paranormal and conspiracy theories” with the primary location of the story an “abandoned military base.”

In the lawsuit, Kessler also claims he pitched the Montauk idea to the Duffer brothers at an April 2014 party during the Tribeca Film Festival. “At this party, the script, ideas, story and film referred to were discussed and presented to [Matt and Ross],” he alleges. Kessler is asking for monetary damages and demanding a jury trial.

Strangers Things, which first aired in July 2016, was ordered for eight episodes by Netflix under the title Montauk, according to an April 2015 report by Deadline.

The three-time Emmy Award-nominated drama, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo, changed its setting to Indiana.

Season 2 of Stranger Things was released earlier this year and is now streaming on Netflix.