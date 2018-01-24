It was a night full of gold, glitz and glamor for Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer.

The Netflix costars-turned-couple attended the National Television Awards — Britain’s TV awards event where all winners are chosen by viewers — in London, England, together on Tuesday, where the duo walked the red carpet ahead of the show.

Joe Maher/FilmMagic

For the night out, Dyer, 21, donned a sleeved and shimmery floor-length rose gold gown while Heaton, 23, sported a black suit which he paired with a white, button-up shirt.

During the show — held at The O2 arena — the pair was all smiles as they took the stage together to present an award.

Last month, the couple — they star as love interests Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler on the Netflix hit — also traded their on-camera ’80s garb for red carpet glam when they attended the 2017 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The pair’s most recent appearance comes comes a year after they were spotted jetting out of Los Angeles International Airport together in January and nearly three months after Heaton was detained at LAX for alleged cocaine possession.

Heaton was denied entry into the United States in October and sent back to the United Kingdom the same day, a law enforcement official confirmed to PEOPLE. Authorities allegedly found cocaine on the actor as he arrived into the country. He was detained, but not arrested.

“My planned travel to the U.S. last week was affected by an issue at U.S. immigration, and I am working to rectify it as soon as possible,” he said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the U.S. officials at LAX.”