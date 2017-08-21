The young stars of Stranger Things were catapulted into fame after the first season of the sci-fi series hit Netflix last summer — particularly Millie Bobby Brown, who stole the show and inspired Halloween costumes across the country with her portrayal of Eleven, a girl with psychokinetic abilities.

But for fans of the adorably relatable 13-year-old, it probably comes as no surprise that sudden stardom — and an Emmy nomination! — hasn’t changed her one bit. PEOPLE Now recently caught up with Brown’s costar Cara Buono, who had nothing but praise for the actress.

“She is so vibrant and so mature and I love her to death,” said Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler, mother to Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

“I just think she’s one of the most intelligent, lovely young women,” she added. “[Fame] really has not changed her. She’s just herself, but now more of the world knows who she is.”

As for the highly anticipated season 2? Well, it’s a little over two months away, and while Buono, 43, can’t give away too much, she did confirm that they had a blast shooting it.

“Nothing was really different, per se, but I think we were just really excited and grateful that people loved the show so much,” said Buono, who stars in the upcoming drama All Saints. “There was just more of a giddiness,” she added. “Like, ‘Hey, we did a show, you liked it, you tuned in!’ ”

All Saints hits theaters Friday, and Stranger Things season 2 begins streaming Oct. 27 on Netflix.