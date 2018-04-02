Steven Bochco, Creator of Hill Street Blues and L.A. Law, Dies at 74

The TV world is saying goodbye to one of the industry’s game-changing producers.

Writer and producer Steven Bochco died Sunday at his home after a battle with leukemia, a family spokesman confirmed to multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter and CNN. He was 74.

“Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor,” spokesman Phillip Arnold said in a statement to THR. “He died peacefully in his sleep [at home] with his family close by.”

The 10-time primetime Emmy winner created several hit shows including Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, and Doogie Howser, M.D.

Steven Bochco Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Celebrities such as Goldie Hawn and Judd Apatow shared their condolences on social media.

Steven Bochco with NYPD Blue cast Timothy White/ABC via Getty Images

“My heart breaks tonight hearing of Steven Bochco’s passing,” Hawn tweeted. “He was an exceptional human being. A great friend, father and partner. We will all miss him terribly. RIP dear one.”

Apatow added, “Steven Bochco sat with Jake Kasdan and myself before we started Freaks and Geeks and let us grill him for advice. We used all of it. He was a great man and will forever be an inspiration.”

So sad to hear Steven Bochco passed. Gave me my first real job on TV on NYPD Blue. RIP. — dean norris (@deanjnorris) April 2, 2018

VERY SAD to hear that Steven Bochco passed away on Sunday. Steven hired me on LA LAW and changed the trajectory of my life and career. There are opportunities available to me today because he took a chance on a kid like me, long ago. I’ll forever be grateful to him. RIP Steven. pic.twitter.com/8jMvxoenAq — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) April 2, 2018

I will be forever grateful to Steven Bochco for the key to the lock that opened the door to a career. At the same time he taught me more about our humanity; our faults and strengths, how they survive side by side, despite our human insistence on seeing them as opposing forces. — Corbin Bernsen (@corbinbernsen) April 2, 2018

Heartbroken over the death of the great #StevenBochco. He was an amazing talent. His autobiography is a must-read. He changed television forever. pic.twitter.com/eruSVwx79Q — Mark A. Altman (@markaaltman) April 2, 2018

So sad to hear of Steven Bochco’s passing. He was a pioneer, a gentleman, and gave me my first job in prime time tv. Rest well, sir. You will be missed. #RIP — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 2, 2018

It was his vision, style, taste and tenacity that made me love watching TV. It was being on #NYPDBlue that made me love working on TV. Thank you and rest well Steven Bochco. You were one of a kind. https://t.co/jTqhyAuO0k — Sharon Lawrence (@sharonlawrence) April 2, 2018

Cast members from Bochco’s shows also shared their fond memories of the legendary producer.

“It was his vision, style, taste and tenacity that made me love watching TV. It was being on #NYPDBlue that made me love working on TV,” NYPD Blue star Sharon Lawrence tweeted. “Thank you and rest well Steven Bochco. You were one of a kind.”

L.A. Law star Blair Underwood said, “VERY SAD to hear that Steven Bochco passed away on Sunday. Steven hired me on LA LAW and changed the trajectory of my life and career. There are opportunities available to me today because he took a chance on a kid like me, long ago. I’ll forever be grateful to him. RIP Steven.”