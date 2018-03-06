Steve Wilkos Asks the Court for Leniency After Being Charged with DUI Following Scary Car Crash

Steve Wilkos made his first court appearance since he was arrested on charges of operating under the influence in connection with a car crash.

The former Jerry Springer Show security guard, 53, appeared before Judge Richard Comerford in Stamford Courthouse in Connecticut six weeks after his one-vehicle accident on Jan. 21.

Wilkos was accompanied by his wife Rachelle and his attorney Eugene Riccio. Riccio and a rep for Wilkos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

In his brief statement to Judge Comerford, Wilkos asked to participate in the court’s Alcohol Education Program as reported by the local news outlet Stamford Advocate.

If granted, Wilkos will be evaluated by the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and required to complete a ten to 15-week educational treatment program. After completion, the drunk driving charge against Wilkos would be dismissed.

Car flips on West Avenue after striking poles and tree Sunday, driver transported to hospital https://t.co/AN1ioDCvAu pic.twitter.com/bdeUJ78Ts1 — The Darien Times (@DarienTimes) January 21, 2018

In January, authorities confirmed Wilkos’ medical records indicated that his Blood Alcohol Content was .29% and over the legal limit when he crashed his vehicle.

Wilkos, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a former law enforcement officer with the Chicago Police Department, was transported to Stamford Hospital for further evaluation and treatment due to the severity of the incident

His next scheduled court date is April 16.