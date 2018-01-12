Steve Irwin's Son Robert, 14, Recovering from Emergency Surgery for Appendix Removal

Robert Irwin is on the mend after he underwent emergency surgery.

The 14-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed Thursday that he is recovering after going under the knife on New Year’s Day to have his appendix removed.

“Kicking off the new year with emergency surgery,” he captioned a smiling photo of himself laying in a hospital bed while giving two thumbs up.

“I’m recovering well and feeling so much better without my pesky appendix! 😂” he added.

Robert’s mother, Terri Irwin, shared the same image on Twitter, and thanked the team of medical professionals who cared for her son.

“The team at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital did a fantastic job removing Robert’s pesky appendix on New Year’s Day. #NationalThankYouDay,” she wrote.

Early last year, Robert stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about his famous “Crocodile Hunter” dad, who passed away over a decade ago, and share his own experiences in growing up surrounded by animals.

“This is so cool — you’re actually your dad,” host Jimmy Fallon told him after Robert enthusiastically gave some facts about an animal seen in a childhood photo of himself. “You’re so excited.”

“My dad was actually on The Tonight Show quite a while ago,” said Robert, who is the spitting image of his late father. “So it’s really nice to be able to follow in his footsteps. It’s really great.”

Robert’s enthusiasm for the natural world around him is something that he has inherited from his family, including mom Terri and big sister Bindi.

“It’s just in my blood,” he said. “I actually grew up at Australia Zoo, so I think I’m the luckiest kid on planet Earth.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2017, Bindi opened up about the closeness of her family and the lasting impact her father made on the world.

“For us as a family, dad was the greatest dad on the planet, first of all. He was truly the ultimate wildlife warrior. Dad was amazing because he left this legacy that people will never forget. He didn’t just say to love the cute and cuddly animals – he tried to get people to understand and respect the animals like crocodiles and snakes and really break down those barriers,” she shared.

“I have a beautiful family at Australia Zoo of staff that takes care of all our gorgeous animals. And I think that my greatest achievement is really having the sweetest and most awesome family,” said Bindi. “I’m really blessed and I count my blessings every single day to have them. for us, it’s nice that we share everything with all of our wildlife work and our traveling work. We’re just a little family no matter what.”