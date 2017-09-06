Steve Harvey Is Standing by Bill Cosby – Even Though the Controversial Star Told the Talk Show Host to ‘Stay Away’

Steve Harvey continues to support Bill Cosby despite the ongoing prosecution of the entertainer on sexual assault charges.

The talk show host, 60, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was sticking by Cosby, 80, a longtime friend and mentor.

“I haven’t talked to him in a few months, but when I’m your friend, I’m your friend,” Harvey said. “And Bill Cosby helped my sons at Morehouse [College], and he taught me how to do this business. He didn’t even know me and he taught me how to do this business.”

Harvey added, “When I heard all the trouble he was in, I called and asked him how he was doing. You know what he says to me? ‘Hey man, I appreciate you calling, but just stay away from me right now. You don’t need none of this on you. You’re doing good. Whatever happens to me, happens to me, but don’t you get none of this on you.’ That’s an amazing thing for a guy to say.”

Harvey also maintained his belief that Hollywood is more racist than America, claiming that Black-ish — the ABC sitcom starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross — is one of the few shows whose creators haven’t been compelled to add a white character in order to get viewers.

“There was The Cosby Show, but the problem there was that they could never find another Bill, a guy that was that likable on TV,” he said. “Now they’re knocking statues down, peeling names off of walls. They’re doing everything but giving money back. They’re not giving no money back.”

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of drugging and/or sexually assaulting them, but he has denied all the allegations.

He stood trial earlier this year after being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in January 2004. In June, a Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial after the jury announced that they were “hopelessly deadlocked” after deliberating for days.

A judge has since scheduled a retrial to begin on Nov. 6.

Other celebrities who have come out in support of the actor include his The Cosby Show costars Keshia Knight Pulliam and Phylicia Rashad.