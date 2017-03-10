Steve Harvey Gets Schooled by a 6-Year-Old Who Explains Why He's Famous in Brazil (Hint: Remember Miss Universe?)

Turns out Steve Harvey is pretty famous in Brazil — but for all the wrong reasons.

The 60-year-old host learns that the hard way while interviewing Eduarda — a 6-year-old drummer from Brazil — as part of his NBC show, Little Big Shots — and PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s upcoming episode!

“Let me ask you a question: Am I famous in Brazil?” Harvey asks the little girl, who gifts him a pair of drumsticks.

“Yeah,” she replies as Harvey takes a moment to celebrate his international stardom.

But his jubilation comes to an abrupt halt when little Eduarda pokes him in the side and explains the reason for his fame.

“You’re famous in all of Brazil and America because of the Miss Universe,” she says as he looks crestfallen.

Harvey made headlines around the world in December 2015 when he misread his cue card and accidentally announced Miss Colombia as the champ instead of real winner Miss Philippines.

Last May, Harvey told PEOPLE the embarrassing flub was “devastating.” The gaffe didn’t cause Harvey to lose his job, however: He returned to host the televised pageant again in January, where he mocked his big flub.

Recently, the star said he couldn’t help but feel relief when his mix-up was potentially trumped by the best picture disaster at the Oscars last month.

“I was sitting there going, ‘Yeah, okay,’ because, you know, for a whole year I’ve been hearing, ‘Oh, how could he? Oh, my God! No one ever does that. That’s a mistake! How did he do that? That’s ridiculous,’ ” he told Extra. “Okay, the granddaddy of them all, the Oscars, and they handed that guy the wrong envelope. … Boy, do I know that feeling.”

Little Big Shots airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.